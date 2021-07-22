Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Wanted: Suspect identified in July 1st homicide on S. Bellevue Blvd.

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgZiq_0b4z3wZm00

UPDATE 7/22/2021 - Memphis Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kourtney Walton in the death of 67-year-old Norman Lott.

Lott was found dead in the 1200 block of S. Bellevue July 1, 2021.

Walton is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Theft of Property $2,500 to $9,999 in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Homicide 1200 Block of S. Bellevue Report #2107000071ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 1, 2021, Memphis Police Officers...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

------------------------------------------------

7/1/2021 - The Memphis Police Department blocked a South Memphis road while they investigated a death.

Investigators said a man was found dead in the road in the 1200 block of S. Bellevue, near the Bellevue Inn.

This is an active scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments / 0

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bellevue, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy