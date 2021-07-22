Wanted: Suspect identified in July 1st homicide on S. Bellevue Blvd.

UPDATE 7/22/2021 - Memphis Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kourtney Walton in the death of 67-year-old Norman Lott.

Lott was found dead in the 1200 block of S. Bellevue July 1, 2021.

Walton is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Theft of Property $2,500 to $9,999 in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

------------------------------------------------

7/1/2021 - The Memphis Police Department blocked a South Memphis road while they investigated a death.

Investigators said a man was found dead in the road in the 1200 block of S. Bellevue, near the Bellevue Inn.

This is an active scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.