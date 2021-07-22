Former acting Anchorage mayor left the new mayor a vaccine- and social media-focused Muni website. It’s now changing fast.

As one of her parting gifts to the new mayor, former acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson had the municipality’s website remodeled, to put the focus on social media, specifically her “Acting Mayor” Facebook newsfeed, and a chart showing the progress of Anchorage residents who had been vaccinated.

This is what it looked like the day that Mayor Dave Bronson took over as mayor:

What the Nunicipality of Anchorage website looked like in June, just before Bronson took office, with an emphasis on the mayor’s Facebook page and vaccine progress.

It was a devolution from the prior municipal website, which was user friendly. Must Read Alaska can’t show you that page because the Muni has scrubbed those versions from the web. There is no backup copy of the old website. Some have suggested this was an act of sabotage against the new mayor.

Now, the 11th-hour design dumped on Bronson is being dismantled bit by bit. No more is the emphasis on the mayor’s Facebook page. And gone is the pie chart showing how many people have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine and how close it is to the former acting mayor’s 70 percent goal. View the Muni.org website here.

Only two features remain: A Twitter feed and a “Top Requests” menu. Everything else a person might want is buried in a menu on the upper right-hand corner.

Sources in the Bronson Administration say the website was left a mess. Further investigation shows that is the case, that the Muni.org website is not secure and those entering information into the website search functions are putting their information at risk: