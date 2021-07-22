Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Former acting Anchorage mayor left the new mayor a vaccine- and social media-focused Muni website. It’s now changing fast.

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CKxT_0b4z3mzk00

As one of her parting gifts to the new mayor, former acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson had the municipality’s website remodeled, to put the focus on social media, specifically her “Acting Mayor” Facebook newsfeed, and a chart showing the progress of Anchorage residents who had been vaccinated.

This is what it looked like the day that Mayor Dave Bronson took over as mayor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqaFX_0b4z3mzk00
What the Nunicipality of Anchorage website looked like in June, just before Bronson took office, with an emphasis on the mayor’s Facebook page and vaccine progress.

It was a devolution from the prior municipal website, which was user friendly. Must Read Alaska can’t show you that page because the Muni has scrubbed those versions from the web. There is no backup copy of the old website. Some have suggested this was an act of sabotage against the new mayor.

Now, the 11th-hour design dumped on Bronson is being dismantled bit by bit. No more is the emphasis on the mayor’s Facebook page. And gone is the pie chart showing how many people have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine and how close it is to the former acting mayor’s 70 percent goal. View the Muni.org website here.

Only two features remain: A Twitter feed and a “Top Requests” menu. Everything else a person might want is buried in a menu on the upper right-hand corner.

Sources in the Bronson Administration say the website was left a mess. Further investigation shows that is the case, that the Muni.org website is not secure and those entering information into the website search functions are putting their information at risk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyNPx_0b4z3mzk00

Comments / 2

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parting Gifts#Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Twitter
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Political kill shot? Assembly to grill Health Department appointee David Morgan

The Anchorage Assembly has scheduled a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to continue the confirmation hearings for some of Mayor Dave Bronson’s department head nominees. The session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, and it’s clear that the liberal Assembly is saving the last person, to dedicate an hour for David Morgan, which the majority of the Assembly has zeroed in on, with an eye for turning down the nomination. They’ve allowed one half hour for all other hearings, but a full hour for Morgan.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Kenai schools won’t have mask mandate

The Superintendent of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District said masks will be optional in schools when they open this fall. Schools, which open Aug. 17, will continue with a “symptom-free” protocol (don’t go to school if you are sick), enhanced cleaning, air handling, and other measures, but will not force masks on children or staff.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Tom Williams: A remaining leadership opportunity for Gov. Dunleavy

Last December, I penned an MRAK column challenging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to ensure his administration accomplishes a critical infrastructure project for Alaska, namely a ferry terminal at Cascade Point, 33 miles north of the existing Auke Bay terminal. Read: Leadership and integrity or smoke and mirrors on Cascade Point?. While...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Property owners ask Assessor’s Office why 700 commercial land values in Juneau have suddenly increased so much

The City and Borough of Juneau, with five years of decreasing State revenues and a year of the pandemic economic struggles, might have kept land values even. But no. Instead, the assessment of commercial land values has resulted in an increase of up to 150% on as many as 700 properties, driving taxes up for those property owners, many of whom are not employed by the State of Alaska, but depend on private sector commerce for their livelihoods.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

University of Alaska Anchorage says masks back on faces when inside buildings and in other places on campuses

In May, the University of Alaska relaxed its mandate on masks, and said, in line with CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated University of Alaska employees, contractors, students and visitors would no longer be required to wear masks. People who were not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask while on university property, at university field sites, and in university vehicles.”
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Assembly approves an ordinance to hire its super staffer, but removes the super powers

After Anchorage residents shared sharp words with the Anchorage Assembly late Tuesday night, the hiring of a de facto shadow mayor was scaled back. Now, the new super-staffer to be hired to help the Assembly won’t be able to rifle through the desks of city employees or drop in unannounced to the mayor’s cabinet meetings. The person won’t be able to inspect evidence lockers. The original ordinance would have allowed all those powers and many more.
Seldovia, AKPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Seldovia has breakthrough Covid cases

The Seldovia Village Tribe and the City of Seldovia say two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in fully vaccinated individuals in the community. That brings the total number of positive test results received in the community to 17. The tribe said that 11 of those cases — or 65 percent — are individuals who have been fully vaccinated.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Special session postponed, governor says, to Aug. 16

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the third special session will begin on August 16, rather than Aug. 2. His decision, in consultation with the Alaska Department of Law, comes after written requests from the four caucus leaders in the Alaska Legislature to convene the start of the August special session at a later date.
Anchorage, AKPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Judge gives win to Legislature again, says governor can’t sue over spending dispute

An Anchorage Superior Court judge has thrown out a case brought by the Alaska Attorney General against the Legislature. Judge Herman Walker granted a summary judgment to the Legislative Affairs Agency, saying Attorney General Treg Taylor’s suit is prohibited by Article III, Section 16 of the Alaska Constitution, because it was clear to the judge the governor was the one who was suing. Therefore Walker disposed of all claims in this case, saying it was unnecessary for him to hear the suit’s merits.

Comments / 2

Community Policy