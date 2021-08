Hear ye, hear ye! The Queen Bee wants all eyes on her, and bay-by, she has our full attention. While Lil Kim has always been known to set trends, it should come as no surprise that the seasoned rapper and style icon is giving the people what they want this summer and we love it. Just recently, the 47-year-old mom showed up at Ahead Week Miami as a panelist dressed in a white Celine t-shirt ($415), white jeans, and a small Celine vertical mini tote ($1,300).