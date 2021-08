A Florida man was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding investors over cryptocurrency and an app he claimed could detect Covid-19.The SEC accused Aron Govil of misappropriating more than $7m in investor funds in his company, Cemtrex, between April 2016 and January 2018.Officials say that he used the money to finance his personal business ventures and to pay personal expenses.The SEC says that Govil also made “material misrepresentations” to investors in his other company, Telidyne, which he claimed allowed users to do transactions using cryptocurrency.Authorities also say he had told investors that the company had begun...