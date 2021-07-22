Cancel
Google Maps to expand transit crowd-predicting feature to over 100 countries

By Rachel Tillman
mynews13.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo better help individuals feel safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Google Maps will soon expand its “transit crowdedness predictions” to over 10,000 public transportation hubs across 100 countries. Eric Tholomé, director of product for Google Maps, made the announcement in a blog post on Wednesday, saying the company hopes...

