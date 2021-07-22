Cancel
Black Restaurant Week in Detroit Serves Up Heritage Through a Campaign

By Staff Writer
michiganchronicle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Restaurant Week, LLC, hosts its second campaign in Detroit. The national culinary and cultural campaign celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine with a regional showcase. Black Restaurant Week is also celebrating six years of service. Since 2016, Black Restaurant Week has developed its multi-city culinary movement of community and culture as it relates to supporting black-owned businesses and talent within the food and beverage industries. The palate-pleasing showcase begins on Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 1.

