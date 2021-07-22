Black Restaurant Week in Detroit Serves Up Heritage Through a Campaign
Black Restaurant Week, LLC, hosts its second campaign in Detroit. The national culinary and cultural campaign celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine with a regional showcase. Black Restaurant Week is also celebrating six years of service. Since 2016, Black Restaurant Week has developed its multi-city culinary movement of community and culture as it relates to supporting black-owned businesses and talent within the food and beverage industries. The palate-pleasing showcase begins on Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 1.michiganchronicle.com
