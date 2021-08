Over the last few days, Apex Legends players have been searching for a teaser for the game's newest Legend, and today, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed the character: Seer! According to Respawn, Seer will have "microdrones and an artist's eye" allowing him to see "opportunities that other Legends might miss." The whole thing is a bit ambiguous, but the character looks like an exciting new addition! Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out more, as it seems Apex Legends' new season, Emergence, will release on August 3rd. A full trailer will debut on July 22nd at EA Play Live.