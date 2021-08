Nearly three weeks ago, a ransomware attack against a little-known IT software company called Kaseya spiraled into a full-on epidemic, with hackers seizing the computers of as many as 1,500 businesses, including a major Swedish grocery chain. Last week, the notorious group behind the hack disappeared from the internet, leaving victims with no way to pay up and free their systems. But now the situation seems close to finally being resolved, thanks to the surprise appearance on Thursday of a universal decryption tool.