Emerald Downs Entries, Sunday July 25th, 2021

If you weren't at sold out Hadlock Field in Portland on Tuesday to see Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale pitch, you're going to have another opportunity this Sunday, July 25th. Sale went 3.2 innings on Tuesday. He had 7 strikeouts, walked 1 batter and didn't allow a hit. He threw 49 pitches, 34 strikes and 15 balls as he breezed through his 2nd rehab start.