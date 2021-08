BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Tuesday that the city will not be following in New York’s footsteps to require people to prove they are vaccinated before being allowed indoors for dining, fitness and entertainment. Janey said she worries that a vaccine requirement could hurt certain communities. “I certainly want people to make informed decisions to get the information they need and get the vaccine,” Janey said. “But I do worry that this could disproportionately impact certain communities of color and young people and others who have not yet been vaccinated,” she said. She said she’s concerned about the unintended...