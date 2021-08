TOKYO — Competition is underway in the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mexican Olympic baseball players Héctor Velázquez and Sammy Solís have tested positive for COVID-19 and been isolated at their rooms in the team hotel in Mexico City. The Mexican Baseball Federation and the Mexican Baseball League issued a joint statement saying that the two had positive PCR tests when reporting on Sunday but are asymptomatic.