Damon Wayans Jr. is hosting Peacock's Frogger TV show
Back in February, Peacock announced that it had picked up a “supersized physical competition series” based on the old video game Frogger, with “outrageous obstacle courses” and a “massive cash prize” and… you know, all of the stuff that the show Wipeout already has, right down to the inexplicable 60-minute runtime, but with cars and alligators and Frogger stuff. It all very much had a “this seems like such a ridiculous idea, we’ll believe it when we see it” vibe, at least partially because Frogger is owned by Konami, a video game company that realized years ago it could make a lot more money by squeezing people with mobile games and slot machines than it could by making video games, and a TV show that was like a real-life version of a video game seemed awfully close to a video game—which, again, Konami hates.www.avclub.com
