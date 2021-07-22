Cancel
Damon Wayans Jr. is hosting Peacock's Frogger TV show

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, Peacock announced that it had picked up a “supersized physical competition series” based on the old video game Frogger, with “outrageous obstacle courses” and a “massive cash prize” and… you know, all of the stuff that the show Wipeout already has, right down to the inexplicable 60-minute runtime, but with cars and alligators and Frogger stuff. It all very much had a “this seems like such a ridiculous idea, we’ll believe it when we see it” vibe, at least partially because Frogger is owned by Konami, a video game company that realized years ago it could make a lot more money by squeezing people with mobile games and slot machines than it could by making video games, and a TV show that was like a real-life version of a video game seemed awfully close to a video game—which, again, Konami hates.

