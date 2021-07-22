Blue Bloods season 12: Is Donnie Wahlberg back at work?
If you missed the news from earlier this week Blue Bloods season 12 is officially in production — not only that, but we know that Donnie Wahlberg is back on set!. In a new post on his Instagram Stories the man behind Danny Reagan confirmed the news, making it clear that he is “back to the grind” and is also “grateful.” Donnie has spent more than a decade playing this character, and luckily he doesn’t seem to be tired of it yet.cartermatt.com
