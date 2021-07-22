Cancel
TV Series

Blue Bloods season 12: Is Donnie Wahlberg back at work?

 12 days ago

If you missed the news from earlier this week Blue Bloods season 12 is officially in production — not only that, but we know that Donnie Wahlberg is back on set!. In a new post on his Instagram Stories the man behind Danny Reagan confirmed the news, making it clear that he is "back to the grind" and is also "grateful." Donnie has spent more than a decade playing this character, and luckily he doesn't seem to be tired of it yet.

Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Opened Up About Working With Tom Selleck

When it comes to Hollywood megastars, you will find “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck at the top of the ladder. Selleck began with the hit television show “Blue Bloods” over a decade ago, joining the cast in 2010. In the law enforcement drama, Selleck plays New York Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan. His character is forced to strike a healthy balance between his private and public life, often tasked with difficult decisions. The Hollywood icon plays Reagan to near perfection leaving a positive impression on his fellow “Blue Bloods” castmates.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg and Wife Jenny McCarthy Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Same Romantic Gesture Every Year

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy celebrate their wedding anniversary every year with the same romantic gesture – a vow renewal!. While chatting with Us Weekly in 2019, Jenny McCarthy shares how she and the Blue Bloods actor perform the sweet ceremony yearly. “People go, ‘Why?’ And we go, ‘Why not?’ Because it’s just something we always want,” Jenny explains. She also says that Donnie surprised her in 2019 by having their original minister perform the renewal. “And it’s so nice to take a moment when you’re so busy to remember those words that you say to each other and the vows and the promises.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Nicky Actor Sami Gayle Says She Has to ‘Pinch Herself’ When Going to Set

There’s no denying that people love Blue Bloods. There are several things that made the show a sure-fire hit. For one, the cop drama isn’t just another entry in the long line of police procedurals. Instead, it is a more character-driven drama than most other series in the genre. However, it isn’t just the character-driven aspect of the show that draws people in. The cast is another huge factor. Television icon Tom Selleck heads up the cast while veteran actors like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan help to fill it out. Additionally, the young actress Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle, brings much to the Reagan family table.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Explained Why Tom Selleck ‘Really Is a Legend’ in ‘The Talk’ Interview

The “Blue Bloods” cast may be jam-packed with top-notch actors, but according to Donnie Wahlberg, few are as “legendary” as Tom Selleck. Selleck stars as grizzled NYPD police commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS crime drama. Wahlberg plays his oldest son, Detective Danny Reagan. The two have spent more than ten years together on screen, but Wahlberg continues to be impressed by Selleck’s skill.
CelebritiesPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reflects on Heated Interview With 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck

Not every celebrity had a great time on Rosie O'Donnell's daytime talk show. In 1999, O'Donnell clashed with future Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck on gun laws. O'Donnell recalled the contentious interview as the first time she "challenged" a celebrity who visited her show. At the time Selleck visited The Rosie O'Donnell Show, he had recently starred on a short-lived CBS sitcom called The Closer and in the movie The Love Letter.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Will Danny Reagan and Maria Baez Become Romantically Involved Next Season?

“Blue Bloods” likes to stir the pot with its own characters. With Danny Reagan and Maria Baez working together, are there flickers of love?. Obviously, Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, has been moving on with life after his wife Linda’s death. Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, has been working alongside Danny on “Blue Bloods” for a bit now. Ramirez joined the show in its third season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Teases Season 12 With New Snap Featuring Co-Star Steve Schirripa

Bridget Moynahan and Steve Schirripa make a dynamic duo on the hit CBS crime show “Blue Bloods” and as real-life friends. While filming for the highly anticipated Season 12, Moynahan and Schirripa snapped a cute pic together with some gorgeous scenery in the background. The first photo shows the two smiling together in an adorable selfie. The second photo shows the background of the first pic, featuring the Statue of Liberty and a ferryboat caught by some fantastic sunbeams.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan’s Explanation on Why Show Tries to Be as ‘Credible as Possible’

As the character Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan in “Blue Bloods,” actress Bridget Moynahan has spent her fair share of time in the courtroom. And, because Moynahan is an actress – not an attorney – in real life, she and the show take steps to make sure what happens with her character’s work as an assistant district attorney in New York City is authentic as it can be.

