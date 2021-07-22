Janey says Boston students will wear masks in school

BOSTON — Boston Public School students will be wearing masks when they go back to class after a summer vacation without them.

“This fall they will be wearing masks still,” said Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

That pronouncement was good news to some Boston Public Schools parents.

“‘I think it’s better to be safe than sorry with the Delta variant and COVID cases back on the rise,” said Deirdre Wade from Hyde Park.

Wade’s daughter goes to the Mary Lyon Pilot High School in Brighton.

“I know my daughter will hate it, and I would too if I were her, but that’s why we kept her home the whole year. [And] it was to be extra safe,” Wade said.

In fact, BPS students in summer school must wear a mask.

“Children are currently wearing masks as they are in summer school and in different programs throughout the city,” Mayor Janey said.

That flies in the face of what MA Gov. Charlie Baker said on Thursday. He told reporters that he has no plans to re-instate a mask mandate for schools. On Wednesday a dozen lawmakers urged him to revive the policy over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant. Around the city other parents expressed the same concerns

“We’re not safe from coronavirus yet. And kids can transmit it, they don’t get it as adults, but they can transmit it to people,” said Carolina Valette of Jamaica Plain.

As Deidre Wade put it, why take the risk?

“I’d rather be safe than sorry, for sure,” she said.

We reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment, and on Thursday night they told Boston 25 News that they expect students will have to wear masks, but they are awaiting guidance from the state.

