Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Janey says Boston students will wear masks in school

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyhMb_0b4z0QYr00

BOSTON — Boston Public School students will be wearing masks when they go back to class after a summer vacation without them.

“This fall they will be wearing masks still,” said Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

That pronouncement was good news to some Boston Public Schools parents.

“‘I think it’s better to be safe than sorry with the Delta variant and COVID cases back on the rise,” said Deirdre Wade from Hyde Park.

Wade’s daughter goes to the Mary Lyon Pilot High School in Brighton.

“I know my daughter will hate it, and I would too if I were her, but that’s why we kept her home the whole year. [And] it was to be extra safe,” Wade said.

In fact, BPS students in summer school must wear a mask.

“Children are currently wearing masks as they are in summer school and in different programs throughout the city,” Mayor Janey said.

That flies in the face of what MA Gov. Charlie Baker said on Thursday. He told reporters that he has no plans to re-instate a mask mandate for schools. On Wednesday a dozen lawmakers urged him to revive the policy over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant. Around the city other parents expressed the same concerns

“We’re not safe from coronavirus yet. And kids can transmit it, they don’t get it as adults, but they can transmit it to people,” said Carolina Valette of Jamaica Plain.

As Deidre Wade put it, why take the risk?

“I’d rather be safe than sorry, for sure,” she said.

We reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment, and on Thursday night they told Boston 25 News that they expect students will have to wear masks, but they are awaiting guidance from the state.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
59K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Hyde Park, MA
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Public Schools#Summer School#Public Health#Boston 25 News#Covid#Ma#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Revere, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

No mask, no entry in Revere, Brockton, Boston

REVERE, Mass. — The two-week average COVID-19 positivity rate in Revere is 1.5 percent -- about 1/9 of what it was back in January of this year, when it peaked at 13 percent. But with a highly transmissible variant now dominant, and infections increasing nearly four-fold in a month, the...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coffee with Candidates: Annissa Essaibi George

BOSTON — Our Coffee with Candidates series is back and this time we’re getting to know the historic field of candidates seeking to be the next mayor of Boston. Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh recently had coffee and conversation with the five major candidates still in the race. Kavanaugh...
Westfield, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Westfield Police locate once-missing 8-year-old girl

WESTFIELD, Mass. — Police in Westfield have located a once-missing 8-year-old girl who had last been seen near Fairfield Avenue in the town around 2 p.m. Tuesday. That girl, identified as Iris Burch, was located unharmed with her family, Westfield Police said. She is described as 3-foot-10 and had last been seen wearing a costume as seen in the photo police posted.

Comments / 3

Community Policy