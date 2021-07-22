Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Former Mississippi mayor sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in wire fraud case

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pni8_0b4yzN5j00

A former Mississippi mayor who pleaded guilt to conspiracy to commit wire fraud will spend 30 months in federal prison.

Former mayor of Moss Point Mario King was sentenced Thursday 30 months in prison and three years supervised released once his prison term is complete.

King and his wife Natasha each pleaded guilty earlier this year to one federal count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Natasha King was sentenced Thursday to probation, as recommended by prosectors.

The Kings were initially charged with 13 counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government through wire fraud.

Prosecutors accused the couple of raising money for mental health programs in schools but spent it on themselves for expenses that included car payments and the purchase of a pet dog.

The couple negotiated a plea deal allowing them to admit to just one count of wire fraud.

Mario King is a Democrat and was elected mayor in June 2017. He resigned in February of this year, after he and his wife pleaded guilty.

Moss Point has a population of about 13,350. It is in coastal Jackson County, near the Alabama state line. The city has about a 22% poverty rate, according to the Census.

Comments / 5

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Moss Point, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Moss Point, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Wire Fraud#Aiding And Abetting#Kings#Democrat#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man wanted for strangulation in New Orleans found by officers staying at Mississippi house

A man wanted in New Orleans on charges of felony strangulation was arrested after he he was spotted by police officers staying at a Mississippi house. On July 13, investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department were conducting a patrol in an effort to locate Dominic Frank Weber, 27, of Slidell, La., because he had outstanding warrants out of New Orleans for felony strangulation and with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for probation violation.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

After multi-county chase, Mississippi law enforcement apprehend murder suspect in Saturday shooting

Mississippi police arrested a man for murder after a multi-county chase involving several law enforcement agencies. Amory police say Menderil Cohen, 29, is in custody after a vehicle pursuit to Columbus, 40 miles away. The chase involved law enforcement officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi high school teacher accused of enticing male student will not serve jail time

A former Lafayette High School teacher will not serve jail time after being charged with a felony sex crime three years ago. According to court documents filed earlier this month, Molly Wray had her court case retired after Lafayette County Circuit Court judge Kent Smith granted a motion made by the state. The condition of the order is subject to Wray serving five years of good behavior effective on the date of the order being signed, according to the document.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Ex-cop admits to murdering Mississippi woman sleeping in her bed; he claimed they were having an affair and she’d threatened to tell his wife

Inside the courtroom at the Union County Courthouse on Friday, former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne admitted to killing Dominique Clayton while she slept and was sentenced to life in prison. The proceedings ended a 26-month wait for justice by the Clayton Family and helped bring closure after Clayton was...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police. On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force during traffic stop arrest

A former officer with the Meridian Police Department has pleaded guilty to using excessive force against a man during a vehicle stop and arrest. According to court documents and statements made in court, Daniel Starks of Meridian shoved the victim twice as he was getting handcuffed by another officer and then unlawfully used his taser against the victim, even though the victim was compliant and handcuffed. As a result of the tasing, the victim immediately fell to the ground and groaned in pain, his hands restrained behind his back and unable to break his fall. While the victim was still on the ground, Starks pointed the taser at him and demanded that he stand up or else he would be tased again.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Suspect accused of gunning down two Mississippi police officers has hearing

A status hearing has been held for a man accused in the deaths of two Mississippi police officers. Kelsey Rushing, an attorney representing Marquis A. Flowers, told Special Judge Richard W. McKenzie on Monday that his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and, as a result, had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates’ office, The Daily Leader reported.
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

$12,000 in cash, crack cocaine, weapons seized, two arrested in Mississippi drug operation

More than $12,000, crack cocaine, weapons and vehicles were seized Monday in a search warrant of a Mississippi residence. Members of the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg and Carrie Graves, 33, of Forrest County, individuals on a variety of felony charges when members of the enforcement Team served a search warrant at a residence on North Haven Drive in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Four people arrested during protest outside Mississippi senator’s office at federal courthouse

Four people were arrested Monday afternoon after they began protesting inside a Mississippi federal courthouse. WLOX in Biloxi reports that protestors from Mississippi Rising Coalition and the National Poor People’s Campaign came to the Gulfport Federal courthouse to support the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act, a raise of the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and an end to the filibuster. Approximately a dozen protesters were outside the courthouse.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials pressure prisoners to renounce gangs as parole eligibility is expanded

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is asking people in prison to renounce gang membership as a part of the department’s Security Threat Group Management Unit. The one-page form asks for the person’s name, the gang’s name and their signature in efforts to encourage people in prison to leave their gang. The form also promises a follow-up interview with the person in prison where the person will be evaluated on their willingness to leave the gang.

Comments / 5

Community Policy