Oregon Rep. Gary Leif dies at 64

Portland’s Vision Zero concept at its core is a good idea but has been a waste of money and time. A traffic safety program is built on three tenets. The first is education, which should be more than “Twenty is Plenty” posters; it should include a PR campaign and reach into high schools, where the newest drivers are trained. The second is engineering, and Vision Zero fails because of a lack of imagination. What about speed surveys in high-crash locations to address the most prevalent cause of crashes? The third is enforcement; no safety program can succeed without it, but city hall has taken the stance that law enforcement is inherently racist when enforcing traffic laws due to a high incidence of people of color being stopped. This can be overcome by targeted enforcement in high-incidence areas; go by statistics and location, not by skin color.