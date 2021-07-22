Cancel
Oregon Rep. Gary Leif dies at 64

By Carisa Cegavske
The Oregonian
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Rep. Gary Leif has died at age 64. Leif, R-Roseburg, served portions of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties and was previously a Douglas County Commissioner. A reliable source close to Leif said his death came at the end of a battle with cancer, but he was very private about it because he wanted to get through this year’s legislative session.

Comments / 4

