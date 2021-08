The Cuban Constitution ratified in 2019 states that Cubans have a right to free speech and expression, as long as it ‘is in accordance with the humanist principles upon which the State’s cultural policy and the values [upon which a] socialist society are based.’ In Article 56, the Constitution also elaborates on how freedom of assembly is allowed for ‘peaceful and legal purposes…exercised with respect to public order and in compliance with the precepts established by law.’