Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden signs bill to bolster crime victims fund

By Morgan Chalfant
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeUN4_0b4yxNA900
© Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill to bolster a fund used to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes at a ceremony attended by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The bill adds a new revenue stream for the Crime Victims Fund, which was established when Biden was a senator in 1984 to support victim services, specifically by directing funds collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements. It is currently supported by criminal penalties and fines.

“This bill is going to allow us to make sure that all the fines and penalties that are from federal cases go into the Crime Victims Fund to rebuild this fund, because it's badly needed,” Biden said in remarks at a signing ceremony at the White House.

“This is going to enable us to provide more help and support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, trafficking and other crimes all across America,” Biden added.

Biden said that the fund had been dramatically depleted in recent years, resulting in cuts to victim services, and that the new fix would provide more support to victims who have suffered physical and emotional abuse, endured economic costs and grappled with mental health problems.

“When someone commits a crime it’s not enough to bring the predator to justice. We also need to support the victims,” Biden said.

Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate earlier in his career, was a co-sponsor of the original law when it passed the Senate in 1984.

The Senate voted in an exceedingly rare unanimous 100-0 vote on Tuesday to pass the bill strengthening the fund.

Biden hosted a sizable group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers at the White House to celebrate the occasion, posing for a picture with the group that included Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), as well as Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

Biden also urged the Congress to take bipartisan action on another piece of legislation — namely by reauthorizing and strengthening protections in the Violence Against Women Act “without further delay.”

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

293K+
Followers
30K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joni Ernst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Signing Ceremony#The Crime Victims Fund#Democratic#Republican#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Prosecuting Trump for role in Jan. 6 riot got easier thanks to Capitol officers' testimony

“All of them – all of them were telling us, ‘Trump sent us.” In harrowing, heart-wrenching testimony before a House select committee established to investigate the events of Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino A. Gonell and his Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department colleagues described last week how those they witnessed violently breaching the Capitol explicitly pointed to then-President Donald Trump’s role in causing the insurrection.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Progressives call for new probe, impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh

Progressive activist groups have renewed calls for a new probe into Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and his possible impeachment, saying a further FBI investigation is necessary. The American Humanist Association and the Freedom of Religion Foundation claim that Justice Kavanaugh may have lied during his Senate confirmation hearings...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

CBC presses Biden to extend eviction moratorium

The Congressional Black Caucus on Monday called on the White House to take the initiative and extend the federal eviction moratorium that ended on Sunday to October. “The eviction moratorium ended yesterday, and this means that thousands of Black families and children could lose the roof over their heads at a time when the deadly pandemic is surging once again, and their lives are in disorder due to the pandemic,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the Black Caucus, said in a statement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen tries to tamp down Democrats fury over evictions ban

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday sought to soothe tensions with House Democrats over emergency rental assistance, telling furious lawmakers that the Biden administration is fighting aggressively to get billions of dollars in previously approved aid to those at risk of being evicted. But in the conference call with the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' election bills ignore the Founders' principles

As the fight over election reform heats up in Congress, the White House is ramping up the rhetoric, declaring that President Biden and Vice President Harris are “incensed by the anti-voter laws that are trampling on our constitutional principles.” It is a mantra repeated on an array of liberal news sites, but the coverage tends to be selective in what constitutional principles are being abridged. "Our constitutional principles" include state power over elections.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Colleagues Call for Funding for Violence Against Women Act Programs in Reconciliation Package

August 3, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and a group of their. colleagues in calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to include funding for Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) programs in the upcoming reconciliation package. The senators highlighted the importance of this funding in light of increased reports of domestic violence during the pandemic, particularly as VAWA programs have not received supplemental funding since the pandemic began, making it more difficult for service providers to respond to the increased need for crisis intervention, legal services and transitional housing.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Wagner seeking reelection instead of Senate bid in Missouri

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) is seeking reelection to her House seat instead of running for Senate in Missouri. “I am running for re-election to Congress because Missourians need a principled fighter who will hold the Biden administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts,” Wagner wrote in an op-ed in The Missouri Times on Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Bush drives calls for White House action on eviction moratorium lapse

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) on Tuesday called on both the White House and Congress to step up and reinstate the federal eviction moratorium. “We're asking the White House to make it very clear, you know, how we can get this thing done,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said from outside of the U.S. Capitol building. Bush has been at the building since Friday night to draw attention to the federal government’s inaction on the issue.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress, stop holding 'Dreamers' hostage

Amid the contentiousness of our national debate on immigration policy, consensus has emerged on one issue: “Dreamers.” Children brought to the U.S. by their parents, through no fault of their own, deserve a right to stay in our country as Americans. But both the far left and the far right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy