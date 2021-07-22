Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Migrant apprehensions at the border continue to soar

By Arlette Yousif
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5i8Q_0b4ywyCd00

Migrants trekking through the desert despite excessively high temperatures - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High temperatures usually cause a decrease in activity at the U.S. - Mexico border. This year, the number of migrants making their way to our country is sky-rocketing.

The month of July has already set a new record and it's not over yet.

"1,800 individuals had entered and that added to a total that we already have. 8,000 for the month. Pretty significant considering we only had over 7,500 for the whole year of 2020," says Yuma Sector Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky.

Processing large groups of 50 or more at a time, like this past week, takes a lot of manpower.

"Resources that we would normally have somewhere else, where we could have a better enforcement posture for those who are trying to evade us," explains Agent Dulesky.

Migrants are so familiar with the process of entering the country that they simply walk across the border and either walk right up to patrol agents or sit down and wait for them to arrive.

"A majority of those over the weekend were crossing and basically turning themselves in. They would cross, they would look for an agent. An agent would come to them. They’d turn in their birth certificate and whatever documentation that identified them," says Agent Dulesky.

The most recent apprehensions included migrants from Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, and even Nicaragua.

"The cartels may not be actively recruiting in Mexico. When we see countries that are targeted or we see a lot of one country, it leads us to believe that those are the countries that are being recruited," explains Agent Dulesky.

Agents say while most migrants are not dangerous and usually travel in family units, some are unruly and still try to run away.

The Yuma sector is working to hire more agents to help with the influx of migrants at the border as apprehensions are stretching the agency thin.

The post Migrant apprehensions at the border continue to soar appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 1

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
797
Followers
388
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Mexico#Ecuador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
Related
Immigrationexpressnews.com

With Mexican border shelters full, migrants hole up in dangerous city

REYNOSA, Mexico — Biting a lip and keeping a protective hand on his young son’s shoulder, Erick Ordonez surveyed a teeming migrant camp crushed onto a small plaza in this violent and sun-baked border city. Women prepared food inside a tent to feed Ordonez and other migrants who were recently...
Immigrationwsgw.com

U.S. to continue migrant expulsion policy indefinitely

The Biden administration on Monday said that it would indefinitely continue the Trump-era policy of swiftly expelling migrants and asylum-seekers from the U.S., citing the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant and the highest number of unlawful border crossings in over 20 years. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control...
ImmigrationWashington Times

New record surge of migrant children at border finds Biden team flat-footed

Illegal-immigrant children are once again surging across the border at record pace, with last week seeing the worst three-day period since the Department of Homeland Security began releasing daily records in March. And the unaccompanied children are once again beginning to stack up in Border Patrol facilities that all sides...
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Migrants crossing the border in more ways than one

Activity at the U.S. - Mexico border in Yuma continues to rise despite the heat. Criminals are not only smuggling humans, they're also bringing illegal drugs into our country. Some even flying an aircraft into Yuma to smuggle contraband. The post Migrants crossing the border in more ways than one appeared first on KYMA.
PhotographyPosted by
Vice

Photos of Teen Migrants Stranded on Europe's Borders

This article originally appeared on VICE France. Ceuta is a Spanish coastal city, located at the extreme northern tip of Morocco. Together with Melilla, a town close to the Algerian border, the two cities are Spanish exclaves; pieces of land that, while part of Spain’s territory, are not attached to it. Officially, they’re part of Europe, separated from Morocco only by fences and walls. They’ve both long been key entry points for migrants and refugees seeking a foothold in Europe, with the Spanish government investing millions in security to try to keep them out.
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Over 20,000 Immigrants Arrive in 1 week; 87 Border Agents Test Positive for COVID-19

Washington, D.C.— Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) is urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to prioritize the health and safety of border agents and border communities amidst a COVID-19 surge in the Rio Grande Valley. The COVID-19 surge has resulted in the shutdown of Catholic Charities, nearly 70 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the RGV sector, 17 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector, and 233 hospital beds occupied in the local area. Additionally, 27% of the unaccompanied children deported this week tested positive for COVID-19 with Brownsville experiencing a 15% positivity rate. Border Patrol is also sending immigrants directly to the McAllen COVID-19 testing site.
Texas Statefox5ny.com

Border Patrol says migrant encounters are surging in Texas

NEW YORK - Border Patrol agents in Texas say migrant encounters have surged 288% in the past year. U.S. Border Patrol agents working in the El Paso Sector the total migrant encounters for the current fiscal year are 135,326. The sector is on pace to meet or exceed the record numbers from the ‘Migrant Crisis’ in 2019.

Comments / 1

Community Policy