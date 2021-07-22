Greensburg doctor pleads guilty in Arizona-based fentanyl kickback scheme
Westmoreland County doctor Thomas Whitten admitted Thursday to accepting kickbacks from an Arizona company to illegally distribute a pain drug containing fentanyl. Whitten, 71, of Greensburg, pleaded guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh to three counts of conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute and health care fraud. He also pleaded to conspiracy to distribute phentermine hydrochloride and diethylpropion.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0