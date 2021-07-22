Iowa man arrested in Chippewa County for sixth drunken-driving offense

An Iowa man has been arrested in Chippewa County for his sixth drunken-driving offense, less than year after he was stopped for his fifth offense. John E. Lnenicka, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of drunken driving, operating after revocation due to OWI, possessing of drug paraphernalia, failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping.