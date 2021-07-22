Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa man arrested in Chippewa County for sixth drunken-driving offense

By EAU CLAIRE LEADER-TELEGRAM STAFF
Chippewa Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa man has been arrested in Chippewa County for his sixth drunken-driving offense, less than year after he was stopped for his fifth offense. John E. Lnenicka, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of drunken driving, operating after revocation due to OWI, possessing of drug paraphernalia, failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping.

chippewa.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Chippewa County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Chippewa County, WI
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
County
Chippewa County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Marijuana#Chippewa County Court#Owi#Highway 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 1

Community Policy