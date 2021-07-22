Re: What The Heck Should We Call Them????

Having been a former service member went back to my PHS-731 USDHH Vaccination Record and see I have been vaccinated against over 25 different global diseases. In the 25 years since getting most of these vaccines I have not grown a third arm or gotten nutbag cancer. Not that I blindly trust the govt. to do what they say, but in the area of vaccines, my personal experience tells me they are as safe as any other crap I do. I don't get the anti-vaccer fanatics and I feel bad when one of them takes the dirt nap challenge, but frankly you earn your own demise if you don't get the shot and you can live with that then so be it.