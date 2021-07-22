Difficulty Hearing Speech Could Be a Risk Factor for Dementia
Summary: Older adults who experience difficulty hearing speech against a noisy background have a significantly higher risk of developing dementia. Hearing impairment affects around 1.5 billion individuals worldwide (World Health Organization), and there is growing evidence that this could increase the risk of dementia. A major component of hearing impairment is difficulty hearing speech in noisy environments (speech-in-noise hearing impairment). This can have a large impact on the day-to-day functioning of affected individuals who can struggle to follow conversations or hear announcements in noisy environments. However, until now it was unclear whether difficulty hearing speech-in-noise was associated with developing dementia.neurosciencenews.com
