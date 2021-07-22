Cancel
Difficulty Hearing Speech Could Be a Risk Factor for Dementia

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Older adults who experience difficulty hearing speech against a noisy background have a significantly higher risk of developing dementia. Hearing impairment affects around 1.5 billion individuals worldwide (World Health Organization), and there is growing evidence that this could increase the risk of dementia. A major component of hearing impairment is difficulty hearing speech in noisy environments (speech-in-noise hearing impairment). This can have a large impact on the day-to-day functioning of affected individuals who can struggle to follow conversations or hear announcements in noisy environments. However, until now it was unclear whether difficulty hearing speech-in-noise was associated with developing dementia.

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
If You Notice This While Talking, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

There's a fine line between standard cognitive decline as you age and dementia. And because dementia typically progresses slowly over a long period of time, it can be tough to diagnose, which is why it's important to know the full range of potential symptoms. Experts say some of the earliest signs of dementia can be seen through an activity we do every single day: talking. Changes in the way you communicate can easily reflect an unusual loss of cognitive functioning. Read on to find out which early dementia sign you should look out for while you're speaking.
This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Harmful body fat can increase your risk of dementia

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found that harmful body fat not only increases waistline but also the risk of dementia. Examining grey brain matter of about 28,000 people, they showed that increased body fat incrementally leads to increased atrophy of grey matter in the brain and consequently higher risk of declining brain health.
Excess coffee consumption could increase risk of dementia

Adelaide [Australia], July 26 (ANI): It's a favourite first-order for the day, but while a quick coffee may perk us up, new research from the University of South Australia showed that too much could be dragging us down, especially when it comes to brain health. In the largest study of...
This May Double Your Risk of Dementia, Study Shows

Dementia, a general term that describes the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities, impacts an estimated 5 million Americans at any given time. However, the cognitive disease is not a normal part of aging, says the CDC. There are a number of risk factors that influence whether or not someone will develop one of the many forms of the disease. Many of them are genetic. However, some are environmental or behavioral. Now, a study published in Aging has found a link between one unhealthy habit and dementia, finding that it can double an individual's chance of developing it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Inflammatory Diet Linked to Increased All-Cause Dementia Risk

A proinflammatory diet, as measured by the dietary inflammatory index (DII), is associated with increased risk of all-cause dementia, although not Alzheimer's disease, according to a new analysis of longitudinal data from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort. The lack of an association with Alzheimer's disease was a surprise because...
Early Signs of Dementia Women May Not Know About

We typically do not fret about dementia until our later years, but it is a disease everyone should be concerned about at any age in order to get a proper diagnosis and treatment. An estimated 6 million Americans deal with dementia, with women being the majority of diagnoses. According to...
Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
More Evidence Ties Hearing Loss to Increased Dementia Risk

A large population-based study provides further evidence that hearing loss is a potentially modifiable risk factor for dementia. The new study moves the field forward in that it used a measure of hearing impairment to assess an individual's ability to hear speech in the presence of background noise. Results of the study were similar to those of previous research linking hearing impairment that used more traditional methods to assess hearing.
Relapse Risk for Psychosis in Dementia Lower With Continued Pimavanserin

Last Updated: July 22, 2021. Findings seen in double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled discontinuation trial that was stopped early for efficacy. THURSDAY, July 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with dementia-related psychosis who have a response to pimavanserin, the risk for relapse is lower with continuation of the drug versus discontinuation, according to a study published in the July 22 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? New Study Links This to Dementia Risk

Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But new research suggests that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: the study adds to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just be a symptom...
Are Your Parents Part of the 10 Million Dementia Cases Every Year?

Dementia is a term that describes individuals who have impaired ability to think, remember, or make decisions. There are different types of dementia, and the most common one is Alzheimer's disease. Dementia is prevalent all around the world and affects ageing adults. However, it is not merely a normal effect of ageing.
13 percent experience difficulty hearing even with hearing aid

(HealthDay)—In 2019, 13.0 percent of adults had some difficulty hearing even when using a hearing aid, according to a July data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Jennifer H. Madans, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville,...

