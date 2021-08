Lil Yachty's first fame to claim is undeniably his music, sure. But after that, there's another very important thing we've come to expect from this unique rapper: serious snack love. Lil Yachty is never afraid to voice his opinions on different beloved food items, and we are here for it. Who could forget when he updated the Reese's Puffs rap, causing quite the stir online when some people loved his remix and others were annoyed that anyone dared mess with the original? And then, of course, that led to General Mills collaborating with the artist and releasing special Lil Yachty Reese's Puffs. According to Yahoo! Money, we also know that Lil Yachty gives fruits and vegetables thumbs down but loves Girl Scout cookies, limited-release potato chips, and hard-to-find sodas. Which is all extremely relatable, even if we do recommend getting a little fruit and veg action in your life.