St. Luke’s Penn Foundation receives $3.9M grant to expand mental health, substance use treatments
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. | The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently awarded a $3.9 million dollar grant to St. Luke’s Penn Foundation. This two year, Federally-funded grant allows St. Luke’s Penn Foundation to implement the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model for care delivery, which ensures access to 24/7/365 crisis care, care coordination with hospitals, law enforcement and schools and access to high-quality services, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to help stop the overdose crisis, among other capabilities, officials stated.www.wfmz.com
Comments / 0