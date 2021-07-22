Review: 2020 Lucky Rock Sauvignon Blanc County Cuvee

Two big — big — reds from Napa’s Mount Veeder Winery. Cabernet leads the way in both of these wines, both blends. 2018 Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley – 82% cabernet sauvignon, 8% merlot, 6% petit verdot, and 4% malbec. Toasty and oaky, this wine evokes the essence of the forest, with aromas of licorice, turned earth, fresh thyme, and dark chocolate all in a complicated melange. There’s plenty of tannin here on the palate, showcasing a wine that clearly needs some years to hit its stride. For now, the wine remains fairly tight and closed off, hanging tight with its earthier elements while evoking on the finish notes of cloves, more licorice, black pepper, and again a chocolate note that lingers for some time. Ultimately straightforward, but on the whole it’s engaging and fairly rewarding. B+ / $44.