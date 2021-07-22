Cancel
Zion Tracy talks Villanova football offer

By Leader Johnson
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillanova football offered explosive, Class of 2022 New York prospect Zion Tracy on June 29th. He has special speed - as he demonstrated running a 4.41 at Penn State’s camp. Tracy also recorded a 10.7 broad jump, 46 inch vertical jump and measured in with an 80-inch wingspan at the camp. At 5-11, 180 pounds, he gives you more than lightning in a bottle. Tracy plays for Long Island Lutheran High School (NY) and continues to impress with each visit he takes. We caught up recently and talked about his recruitment and Villanova offer for VUSports …

