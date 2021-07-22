Cancel
Health

PrEP Is Now Required to Be Free Under Most Insurance Plans

By Sarah Jacob y
SELF
Many people will soon be able to get pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for free through their health insurance plans. The medication, which can significantly help prevent HIV, is notoriously expensive, and getting a prescription requires a patient to undergo frequent lab work as well. But under new guidance from the federal government, insurers will be required to cover all costs associated with the drug, NBC News reports.

SELF

#Insurance Plans#Health Insurers#Nbc News#Cdc#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#The Department Of Labor
