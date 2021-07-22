PrEP Is Now Required to Be Free Under Most Insurance Plans
Many people will soon be able to get pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for free through their health insurance plans. The medication, which can significantly help prevent HIV, is notoriously expensive, and getting a prescription requires a patient to undergo frequent lab work as well. But under new guidance from the federal government, insurers will be required to cover all costs associated with the drug, NBC News reports.www.self.com
Comments / 67