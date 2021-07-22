Cancel
Elvira Launches Kickstarter for New The Wrath of Con Comic Book

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerformer Cassandra Peterson's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark persona has been a pop-culture sensation for four decades, resulting in her appearing at a number of different fan events, but Elvira looks to be putting her own spin on convention culture in the upcoming comic book The Wrath of Con, which just launched a Kickstarter campaign. Merely hours after launching, the project surpassed its goal of $6,666, yet with the variety of perks, incentives, and stretch goals available, it marks a unique opportunity to not only add the upcoming book to your collection, but also score an exclusive piece of Elvira merchandise. You can head to the book's page to contribute now.

