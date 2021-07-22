Full Phone encryption

Forums General Discussion Questions and Answers. Is "Secure start-up" encryption for bootloader strong enough to keep all my data safe from the thief? Basically , all the data stored in the Emmc memory is encrypted , so , even if they swap (hot swap) the Emmc chip out of the phone's PCB into a Emmc programmer/reader , they can't read the data without the magic encryption key . It's strong enough this feature to keep the sensitive data , as an example (credit card credentials) , safe against any intruder ? So , there isn't an exploit for that , and the encryption level should be AES128 if I'm not wrong ? It's 100% safe ?