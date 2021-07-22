Cancel
Cell Phones

Full Phone encryption

xda-developers
 12 days ago

Hi everyone, i have a brand new Poco X3 Pro (it has just a few weeks) and of course I want to install a cool and stable ROM, cause you know MIUI is just bad and also keeps sending data back to Xiaomi servers.. Anyway I am a long time...

forum.xda-developers.com

Cell Phonesxda-developers

Secure Startup encryption for Samsung Bootloader

Forums General Discussion Questions and Answers. Is "Secure start-up" encryption for bootloader strong enough to keep all my data safe from the thief? Basically , all the data stored in the Emmc memory is encrypted , so , even if they swap (hot swap) the Emmc chip out of the phone's PCB into a Emmc programmer/reader , they can't read the data without the magic encryption key . It's strong enough this feature to keep the sensitive data , as an example (credit card credentials) , safe against any intruder ? So , there isn't an exploit for that , and the encryption level should be AES128 if I'm not wrong ? It's 100% safe ?
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Best Asus phones in 2021

Today we’re going to talk about Asus. When we say or write the name of the Taiwanese brand, most people instantly think of laptops or PC components. The company is well established in these markets but you’d be surprised to find out that Asus has been making phones for nearly 20 years now!
Cell PhonesLumia UK

Android Enterprise require encrypt storage or not

I am currently testing Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on an Android 8. This device is enrol in fully managed. I have a compliance that require ""Encryption of data storage on device". But when I run for the first time Microsoft Defender it ask me to deactivate the secure launch of...
ComputersTechRadar

VeraCrypt encryption tool review

An excellent tool for creating virtual encrypted disks and partitions, VeraCrypt is also one of the best ways to encrypt an entire operating system to keep your valuable files safe, secure, and private. VeraCrypt is a disk encryption tool for Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can use it to create...
TechnologyTechRadar

BiP encrypted messaging review

Encrypted messaging apps are all the rage in an increasingly security-conscious world, and BiP’s tidy user interface, end-to-end encryption, and cross-platform compatibility make it stand out as excellent. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Companies and agencies across the world now collect personal and behavioral data every single day. Messages sent on unsecured...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Connect a Phone to Chromebook Using Phone Hub

Enable Bluetooth on both devices, select the Phone icon in the taskbar, then select Get Started to set up Phone Hub. Once connected, select the Phone icon to bring up the Phone Hub. Select the Settings gear for more options. To quickly transfer files using the Files app, connect your...
Cell PhonesPosted by
DFW Community News

Gabb Phone Review

Hi friends! I had shared a while back that we got Avery the Gabb phone for her Elementary School graduation gift. Yall, had tons of questions about it, but I wanted to wait until we had used it a few months before I gave my feedback. We have been using it a few months now, so I wanted to report back! Also, I have a $30 savings code at the bottom!!
Technologylifewire.com

How to Encrypt Your iPad

IPad encryption turns on when passcode is enabled. Settings > Face ID/Touch ID & Passcode > Turn Passcode On > set a passcode. Encrypt iPad backups on computer from iPad management screen. Backups, check box next to Encrypt local backup > enter password. Other security options include Find My iPad...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Enable End-to-End Encryption on Ring Doorbells and Cameras

When you have a device recording video 24/7 on your home, security is important. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is one tool that can keep your data private. We’ll show you how to enable it on your Ring Doorbell. What exactly is end-to-end encryption? We have a full guide that goes deep...
Electronicscoulsontechnologies.com

Popular Ring Doorbells To Get Encryption Option

Do you have a Ring Doorbell? They are offered by Amazon and they're a wildly popular smart device that allows you to keep tabs on who's coming to or walking by your door. The doorbell's camera records video and saves it to the cloud so you can review it at your leisure.
Technologyxda-developers

So it happened - Broken antenna from bending

It was probably only a matter of time before the structural weakness of the ROG5 started showing in accidents and broken devices. My device is officially broken from damage around the mid section between the 2 batteries and the side USB/cooler port and antenna soft spot - exactly as highlighted on some videos. As a result, connectivity goes on and off and reception is extremely weak.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Google Is Adding Fresh Colors To Gmail Android App

To streamline the design changes that Google will be introducing with Android 12, which is just a few weeks from going live in the stable version, the Gmail Android app is getting a fresh coat of paint. Notably, Google has taken the Material You design approach that brings lots of...
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Windscribe VPN servers seized by authorities were not encrypted

Following last month’s seizure of a couple of its VPN servers in Ukraine, security tools provider WindScribe shockingly revealed that the seized servers weren’t encrypted. While WindScribe contends that no user data is at risk since it doesn’t log any activities, the unencrypted server had an OpenVPN server certificate along with its private key.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

[FIX] Help With Recovering Google Pixel 4a Soft Brick

Hello everybody. I am new to rooting, I ended up soft bricking my device after I rooted it properly, and I'm not sure how to go about reflashing the rom from a soft brick. I am using android studio as my command line, and I am unable to enter fastboot using down volume and power. When booting to recovery mode the pixel displays No Command and I am unable to input anything. I have the stock rom for my device (bramble-rq1a.201205.011) and have already properly rooted it.
Technologyxda-developers

Bubble View

Previously i had a samsung galaxy S8 and it had bubble notification/floating notification in it and I've loved that feature. But now I've switch to Note 10 plus and it has similer feature name smart pop up view and its nothings good as compare to S8 feature. Yes it has option of bubble notification but it only work for messaging app or maybe telegram. Is there any way i can use bubble notifications for all my apps just like before?
Cell Phonesxda-developers

TCL 20 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Which phone should you buy?

TCL introduced its new TCL 20 series in the US in June. This lineup is headlined by the company’s TCL 20 Pro 5G, a capable smartphone with mid-range specifications. If you’re in the market for a new Android phone and wondering whether it makes sense to buy the 20 Pro 5G and save some money, or get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for top-of-the-line performance, we can help.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

The canceled Android-powered Nokia feature phone gets shown off in a hands-on video

Back in April of 2019, we first learned that Google was working on a version of Android for feature phones. Later that year, in September, we saw a leaked hands-on video of a Nokia phone running this new version of Android. Soon thereafter, we spotted a Nokia feature phone with the model number TA-1208 on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The listing also revealed that the device would be called the Nokia 400 upon release, and it would run GAFP — Google Android for Feature Phones. Although HMD Global ended up canceling the device, another leaked hands-on video showcasing the phone has now surfaced online.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Red light blink, no vibration, no screen turn on, nothing

Hello guys,i don't understand what's going on in my phone. I used my phone at night and when i get up in the morning next my phone's display was not work but i was getting calls, sms everything then i thought i thought maybe it's a display problem, then i switch off my phone by holding the power key for 10 sec. (Approx.) . Next day, when i plug in the charger nothing was happening(no charging light, no vibration) then i hold down the power key i felt vibration and the screen turned on(powered by Android was written) then automatically switched off, i tried to switch it on again but same thing happened..... Now new problem showed up, when i connect the phone to stock charger red light blinks(no vibration,no screen Turned on,nothing) , but when i connect to other charger nothing happens (not even red led blink) .

