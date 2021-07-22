Epic Games Store Announces Four Free Games

Once again it's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store is offering a new batch of free games for users! This week, the service is offering two free titles: Verdun and Defense Grid: The Awakening. The titles normally retail for $9.99 and $19.99, respectively. Both are available now, and can be claimed through July 29th. For those that have never obtained a free game from the Epic Games Store, these titles only have to be claimed by the deadline; once players have done so, they will remain part of the user's library forever, so there's no need for gamers to race trying to complete them!