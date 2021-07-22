Cancel
Epic Games Store Announces Four Free Games

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again it's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store is offering a new batch of free games for users! This week, the service is offering two free titles: Verdun and Defense Grid: The Awakening. The titles normally retail for $9.99 and $19.99, respectively. Both are available now, and can be claimed through July 29th. For those that have never obtained a free game from the Epic Games Store, these titles only have to be claimed by the deadline; once players have done so, they will remain part of the user's library forever, so there's no need for gamers to race trying to complete them!

