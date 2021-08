There are all kinds of incredible details hidden throughout Disney World. Truly, a trip to Disney World can become the ULTIMATE scavenger hunt for references to rides that have long since been gone, secrets you never realized were hiding right in front of you, and incredible details you may have not noticed before (even if you consider yourself to be a Disney expert). One of the BEST things to spot throughout Disney World are hidden Mickeys, and today we’re sharing a peek at one specific hidden Mickey you’ve probably NEVER seen!