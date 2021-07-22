FBI: International rounds out its cast with Christiane Paul and Carter Redwood

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.