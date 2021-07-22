Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Disney+ presents a Billie Eilish concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sept. 3 special features the singer-songwriter performing with acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Letter#The Hollywood Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

MTV's first two hours reveals a cable network devoted to white artists

In celebration of MTV's 40th anniversary, a video showing the first two hours of MTV that was posted to YouTube last year has making the rounds. "What does that video tell us about the music industry at the dawn of the MTV era? A whole lot," says Eric Diaz. "In those two hours, we see zero black artists, or any POC musicians really. It is a steady stream of white rockers. And we see dozens of male artists, and maybe five women. There’s Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Juice Newton, the Pretenders, and maybe one more. And again, all white ladies. MTV big wigs used the anti-disco backlash of just two years prior as justification for not playing diverse artists, and catering only to white (racist) audiences."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

The Masked Singer and S.W.A.T. are among the shows that didn't have to pause production despite COVID outbreaks

As Hollywood struggles with the new COVID-19 Delta variant, the Los Angeles Times points out that not all shows have had to shut down after positive COVID tests. The Masked Singer recently had 12 positive tests, but they were due to community exposure rather than at the workplace. S.W.A.T. had five cases last week, but the CBS drama also didn't shut down. "The outbreaks illustrate the effect new Delta variant is having on one of the areas’ most vital industries," reports the Times' Anousha Sakoui. The film business has largely been able to continue working throughout the pandemic since it restarted in June. The industry agreed that safety protocols on masking and testing have helped stem outbreaks on film sets. The latest infections have yet to reach the levels seen during the winter, when unions and health officials warned the industry to pause as so not to strain hospitals."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aubrey Plaza to star in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, which is due to be released in January, Olga Dies Dreaming is the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza plays the titular role of Olga Acevedo, "a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more." Gonzalez is adapting her novel for the pilot. If picked up, Olga Dies Dreaming would be Plaza's first regular TV role since FX's Legion.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Primetimer

In defense of "speed-watching" Netflix

Netflix's speed-watching feature was initially met with pushback from the creative community outraged that viewers would be able to watch in a way their content wasn't intended. "Don't f*ck with our timing," tweeted Judd Apatow. "But I have very much welcomed the feature into my relatively able-bodied life," says Nicholas Quah. "Indeed, it has turned me into what could be called a 'speed-watcher,' and though I feel self-conscious about having become this sort of person, I’m also in a better place for it. I suspect this admission may be reprehensible to you. Totally, I get it. That said, I’m not arguing that everybody should be speed-watching for leisure. This certainly isn’t me presenting my preferences as a moral stance on behalf of some extreme consumer-empowerment ideology. I’m empathetic to artists who feel annoyed that their work is being experienced in ways that don’t fit their original intention. Indeed, I feel similar things when a reader tells me they mostly skim my podcast columns because they’re too long. (How dare you?) What I am saying is that speed-watching has helped me navigate a very specific problem. Let me explain. People often say there are too many podcasts; that’s supposedly a defining problem for the medium. This is a boring person’s interpretation of an interesting opinion. The same protest can be made about any other well of culture: There are too many TV shows, too many films, too many books, too many video games, too many musicians, too many sports, too many blog posts, and so on. Such abundance can be overwhelming, but it’s a wonderful thing. It means lots of people are making stuff, and there’s lots of stuff for all sorts of people, which, in the aggregate, is generally a better situation than not. When that abundance does become debilitating is when you have the specific compulsion I have, which is a sweaty, hobbling desire to take in as many TV shows, films, books, podcasts, news stories, sub-Reddits, subcultures, live sporting events, and other things as I possibly can — while trying not to neglect the basics, like loved ones, job responsibilities, and hunger. Consider it a kind of bizarro FOMO but for cultural life. I wouldn’t say it’s the healthiest thing to have, nor would I argue it necessarily translates to a particularly strong grasp of those cultural objects. But that’s how my brain is wired, unfortunately." He adds: "If there has been a fundamental change in my relationship with Netflix — which so far is the only service to offer accelerated playback aside from YouTube TV — it’s that I have become far more likely to try new things these days. Most of what I speed-watch — typically at 1.25x speed — are shows that some would call trash, although I detest the word. (And to the extent that I use that word, I’m pro-trash; I think there’s value in it.) The sci-fi series Manifest was certainly not a good piece of television, but I was interested in the premise — a great candidate for a speed-watch. I have been more willing to dip into an ungodly number of generic Netflix docuseries and, through those excursions, have been able to discover a few I genuinely enjoyed. This may be a heretical thing to say, but I speed-watch a lot of anime. Ditto for certain types of reality television (though, as a big fan of the genre, I keep most of them at 1x to savor the drama)."
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

What If...? head writer: Marvel told us two things were off limits

"One was we couldn’t do anything that the movies or TV shows were already doing. So that let us go to weirder and stranger places," says head writer A.C. Bradley told Games Radar. The second thing off limits was Star Wars. "Despite my damndest, I was not allowed to use Star Wars characters," he joked. "I tried many times; they kept reminding me that Luke Skywalker is not an Avenger."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki writers should stop revealing all the interesting ideas that didn't make the show

"In the weeks following the season one finale, we have been getting a lot of information about ideas the writers have had that either didn’t pan out, or got chopped by the powers that be—from the Sylvie episode which would have given us a lot more backstory for the second lead character of the series to all the chaotic sex that Loki was supposed to be having," says Princess Weekes. "All of those things sound fun and interesting, and most importantly, they are Loki-centric things—more of that D.B. Cooper-type stuff that the trailer focused on, making us think that would be part of the story. I know this is something that writers do a lot online, but a lot of the time, it just makes things more divisive. It is fine for fans to not have answers or insights into every single aspect of the process. All that was accomplished by letting us know that, in earlier drafts of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye was the one who died instead of Black Widow, for example, was making us angrier. That’s not to say there’s never anything to gain from these conversations. The fourth wall has been down for a long time, since we no longer lack total access to writers and creators, and in may ways, that has allowed us to have insight from LGBTQ creators about the fights they have had to get better representation. It is important to know that Kate Herron fought for that little bit of bisexual representation on Loki because, while it certainly may not be hitting the mark entirely, it gives insight to that fact that even that much is something that is a battle. Those are stories worth sharing and giving context into the mindset of Disney." Weekes adds: "I think this kind of story and information works best after the series is done. The whims of the audience getting so deeply pushed onto writers during the creative process is not always a good thing, especially with harassment often mixed in. At least when a series ends or the writers don’t talk as much, we can just be told Easter eggs or get confirmation for certain things—not hints at better storylines they weren’t allowed to do."
Paramount, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Selena Gomez calls out The Good Fight for making a "tasteless kidney transplant" reference about her

In the Paramount+ drama's July 17 episode, Nyambi Nyambi's Jay discussed the effects of "cancel culture" with Sarah Steele's Marissa and Ifádansi Rashad's Jim. Jay quipped that comedians "need a permission slip to tell a joke" in today's climate. He went on to ask his co-workers what jokes they felt were inappropriate, prompting responses that included "necrophilia," "autism" and "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant." Gomez responded to the episode Tuesday, tweeting: "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," Gomez tweeted. "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air." She then encouraged her fans to sign up to be an organ donor. Meanwhile, a source points out to People that the reference was far from offensive: "If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being cancelled for telling a bad joke. The reference is that Selena Gomez's transplant is not something you can joke about."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jennifer Aniston admits she initially disliked Vanessa Bayer's SNL impression of her Friends character

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on SNL?'" Aniston recalled to InStyle magazine. "My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression (-worthy).' They played it for me and (gasps), 'That is so not the way I sound.'" Eventually, Aniston accepted the impression and famously appeared with Bayer on "Weekend Update" in 2016. "Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of," Aniston said. "That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me.'"
Newark, NJPosted by
Primetimer

David Chase "had no hesitancy" casting James Gandolfini's son as young Tony Soprano, says he'd be interested in returning to TV for a limited series

“I looked at some tape, to see if he could put one word in front of the other,” says Chase of casting Michael Gandolfini in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. “But no, I had no hesitancy. I just had this sneaking suspicion that the DNA was going to be the same.” Chase tells Vanity Fair that these days he watches the Criterion Channel after consuming cable news during the Trump presidency. As for retuning to TV, the 76-year-old Chase says: “Nowadays there’s limited series. I would do that. Features are still my first love. I don’t know, is there a feature business? Do movies really exist?"
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Former General Hospital and Port Charles star Jay Pickett dies at 60 while on a movie set

Pickett, who is also a veteran of Days of Our Lives, died on Friday while working on his upcoming film Treasure Valley. "Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," director and producer Travis Mills wrote in a post on the film's official Facebook page Sunday. He added that while there is no official cause of death, it appeared to be a heart attack.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

The Bachelorette's Andrew Spencer responds to his old resurfaced offensive tweets: "I was young, childish, immature"

According to Page Six, Spencer, a potential candidate for The Bachelor, called women "fat hoes" and other offensive terms in tweets he sent in 2014. Speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Spencer said of the tweets: "I'm super saddened and embarrassed that those tweets came up, definitely not the person who I am today, I was young, childish, immature — and that's exactly what those tweets were, just super immature. I've lived overseas the last three years, obviously I've seen different things, I've been around different cultures and people. So I'm a different person completely and, you know, I just want to make sure everyone knows that in my heart I don't really ever go out to try to make someone feel bad and I've grown so much and I've always been super positive."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Charts Barack Obama's Journey in Three-Night Documentary Event

HBO is marking Barack Obama’s 60th birthday with Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, a three-night documentary event that takes viewers from the 45th president’s childhood into the present day. Also today: the Olympics continue with gymnastics, swimming and track, Netflix examines the enduring harm of conversion therapy in Pray Away, and The Have and the Have Nots cast sits down for Part 2 of their post-finale reunion. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Eboni K. Williams lashes out at the "boring" label that has come with her Real Housewives of New York stint

Vulture's Brian Moylan accused Williams, the show's first Black housewife, of being "boring" and too preachy when she's used her position to have a discourse on race. (Moylan later apologized after Williams pushed back.) The New York Post blamed Williams for declining ratings, saying she is "killing the show" by making it go "woke" turning it into a "televised diversity and inclusion seminar." But Williams sees something sinister in being labeled boring. “I'll tell you, this boredom-gate or whatever it is, it’s a dog whistle,” Williams tells Vice. “To say that what people are really articulating with the euphemism of boredom is really a complete resistance. They're hostile. It’s a hostility to being, in their perception, force-fed exposure to the Black American experience. That's what that is.” Williams added: “There’s plenty of Black people and other people of color that also rely upon their proximity to a white-dominant status quo. This is why some of the feedback I'm getting from even my own Black community is ‘lighten up, sis,’ ‘it's too much. sis,’ ‘we want to just watch pulling wigs and cussing each other out and white people shenanigans.’ So that's been made clear to me. I simply refuse to occupy a platform of this magnitude and be complicit and damaging in my own rights.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy