Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Intruder ‘ransacked’ home — and SC couple slept right through it, husband says

By Simone Jasper
CharlotteObserver.com
 12 days ago

An intruder “trashed” a South Carolina house — and a couple slept through the two-hour ordeal, the husband said. Dean Sigler said he was home with his wife and five dogs when one of the pets started to get sick at about 4:30 a.m. on June 26. That’s when he walked out of his room and discovered his kitchen had been “ransacked” with items pulled out of the cabinets, he told McClatchy News on Thursday.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intruder#Wcbd#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
KidsRock Hill Herald

10-year-old girl helps brother, grandma escape Kentucky home as intruder breaks in

The quick actions and calm demeanor of a 10-year-old girl led to a family’s safe exit from their home Monday when an intruder entered their Kentucky residence. Because of Laken Blanford’s brave maneuvering and quick thinking to call her father, the girl was presented with a special honor by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ottawa, ILWSPY NEWS

Suspected Home Intruder Shot Dead in Ottawa

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Tomahawk Drive in Ottawa as 33-year-old Mathew E. Cavanaugh, who is described as homeless. Ottawa police say they were called to Tomahawk Drive for a report of a person intruding...
Florida StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Florida 7-year-old shot by younger sibling while caregiver slept, deputies say

SOUTHPORT, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman is facing several charges in Florida after deputies say a child in her care was shot by a younger sibling. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the northeast Florida community of Southport around 2 a.m. Thursday for a medical emergency. When they got to the scene, deputies say they found a 7-year-old child with a gunshot wound, bleeding on the bathroom floor, and being held by a caregiver.
Posted by
New Jersey 101.5

Wife shoots husband in the face inside Jackson, NJ home, police say

JACKSON — A wife was charged with the shooting death of her husband early Monday morning inside their home, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Antonia Ashford, 44, pointed a handgun at her husband inside their home on Harvey Jones Drive in Jackson around 2:15 a.m. and shot him in the face. She was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.
Goose Creek, SCcounton2.com

Goose Creek couple shaken after man burglarized home while they slept

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek couple is shaken after a burglar spent hours inside their home ransacking it while they were asleep just down the hall. Dean Sigler and his wife Theresa have lived on a quiet Goose Creek street for a couple years. It all changed back on June 27th when they found themselves living a real-life nightmare.
Chillicothe, MOkttn.com

Intruder assaults resident of Chillicothe home; suspect flees to roof of home after officers serve warrant

Chillicothe Police responded to a report of an intruder inside a house in the 300 block of Mansur Street. Upon arrival, officers determined a 31 year old male suspect had assaulted the resident while inside the home. Officers located the individual who then allegedly used a closed fist to assault an officer in the face. Police said the person was apparently under the influence of illicit drugs and officers took him into custody with the assistance of the resident.
Yolo County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘These People Came Into His Residence’: Yolo County Homeowner Shoots Home Intruders, Killing 1

GUINDA (CBS13) – A burglary in Yolo County didn’t go as planned for intruders. Two people attempted to break into a house just north of Guinda when the armed homeowner shot them. One suspect died the other survived. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner saw headlights in his driveway Tuesday night. “He did not go out to confront these people. He stayed in the house, and eventually, these people came into the residence,” said Lt. Gary Hallenbeck with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The intruders didn’t see it coming. “The homeowner ended up firing his weapon at them,” Lt. Hallenbeck said. “On face...
Ottawa, ILclassichits106.com

Ongoing investigation into alleged Ottawa home intruder

OTTAWA – An alleged intruder was found dead in an Ottawa home on Wednesday night. According to the Ottawa Police Department, on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of Tomahawk Drive where gunshots were reportedly fired. Police say upon arrival, they located one deceased male identified as the intruder. Authorities say a death investigation is ongoing with the Illinois State Police, Ottawa Detective and the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police say the incident appears to be isolated to the residence involved.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Jackson police searching for West Jackson home intruder

Police are looking for a home intruder after a man reported to police that he and his girlfriend noticed several misplaced personal items in her West Jackson residence and found a sexually explicit note by her door. The Jackson Police Department investigations unit is working on the case, according to...
RelationshipsInternational Business Times

Couple Set Ablaze Over $147 Loan As Kids Slept In Next Room; Husband Dead

A man in India was arrested for setting a married couple on fire over a loan of $147 as their children slept in the next room. The accused, identified only as Motinath, told the police he had lent money to the couple last year to renovate their home. He claimed that they weren’t repaying the amount and also threatened to kill him whenever he reminded them about it, News 18 reported.
Hollywood, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man set fire to Hollywood apartment while couple slept inside, police say

A couple was asleep inside their Carriage Hills apartment in Hollywood last week, with their two dogs, when they awoke to find smoke filling their apartment. Police say the fire was no accident, it was arson. Obed Ordonez, 20, was arrested July 24 — two days after the fire — and charged with attempted murder, arson, aggravated animal abuse and grand theft. Hollywood police said Ordonez stole a ...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy