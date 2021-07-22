Intruder ‘ransacked’ home — and SC couple slept right through it, husband says

GUINDA (CBS13) – A burglary in Yolo County didn’t go as planned for intruders. Two people attempted to break into a house just north of Guinda when the armed homeowner shot them. One suspect died the other survived. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner saw headlights in his driveway Tuesday night. “He did not go out to confront these people. He stayed in the house, and eventually, these people came into the residence,” said Lt. Gary Hallenbeck with the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The intruders didn’t see it coming. “The homeowner ended up firing his weapon at them,” Lt. Hallenbeck said. “On face...