Wichita, KS

Wichita unions throw support behind Topeka Frito-Lay strike and continue PepsiCo boycott

Wichita Eagle
 12 days ago

As Frito-Lay workers in Topeka near a possible end to their strike after more than two weeks, Wichita unions that stood in solidarity continue to boycott company products. “We stand with our brothers and sisters in Topeka,” said Brent Lewis, president of the United Teachers of Wichita union. “They should have the dignity to be actively a part of their families and receive wages, (while) working for a highly profitable company, to maintain a healthy middle class life.”

www.kansas.com

