DICE Announces New Community Focused Mode for Battlefield 2042

There is so much here to look forward to in October. Check out the goods. July 22, 2021 – Today at EA PLAY Live, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio led by Christian Grass, revealed Battlefield™ Portal, the next exciting experience coming to Battlefield™ 2042. A first for the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform designed to offer a huge variety of imaginative experiences by giving players the tools to set their own rules and build their own definitive Battlefield experience – and share them with other people. Battlefield Portal will be available at launch as one of three core Battlefield 2042 experiences. In addition to Portal, players will also have access to All-Out Warfare, which includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield™ Hazard Zone, the all-new, high-stakes squad-based experience set to be revealed closer to launch.