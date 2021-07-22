Cancel
DICE Announces New Community Focused Mode for Battlefield 2042

By Kevin Dunsmore on July 22, 2021
Cover picture for the articleEA, DICE, and Ripple Effect Studios today announced a brand new game mode for Battlefield 2042, Battlefield Portal. Battlefield 2042 will launch with three game modes in October. The classic and beloved multiplayer experience, the still mysterious Hazard Zone, and Battlefield Portal, a brand new community-driven experience. Created by Ripple Effect Studios, players can use Battlefield Portal to create a unique Battlefield experience.

