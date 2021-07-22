‘Marvel’s Avengers Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion’ Trailer Faces the Team Against Evil Iron Man Robots

Kate Herron will not return for the second season of Marvel’s Loki series , but the director knows all of the first season’s secrets. After the finale aired two weeks ago, Herron provided answers to a few of our most burning questions. Herron told fans that the key to understanding the multiverse is hiding in plain sight. She also went ahead and explained the cliffhanger at the end of season 1. But Herron doesn’t have all the answers after Loki. The director just gave fans a strange explanation for the most puzzling Avengers: Endgame scene — the dance between Steve...