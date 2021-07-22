‘Marvel’s Avengers Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion’ Trailer Faces the Team Against Evil Iron Man Robots
The Avengers are facing a new threat to the Earth in Marvel's Avengers Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion. As the name implies, the Avengers once again reunite in this new content for Square Enix's Marvel Avengers. With Square Enix being very transparent with the roadmap for Marvel Avengers content, fans can enjoy the new update before War For Wakanda releases in August. Like other content updates, Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion will be completely free and releases on July 27.collider.com
Comments / 0