Felon flees arrest, kills one, injures two in collision

A 20-year-old man is in custody after a high-speed chase that began in Haywood County and ended in Jackson resulted in a traffic crash and one fatality. According a press release sent out by the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday night, a Haywood County Sheriff's deputy observed Dalton Suttles driving on N.C. 209. The deputy confirmed that Suttles — who lives in Sylva and previously resided in Haywood County — had several existing felony warrants and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.