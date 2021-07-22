'Guilty Gear: Strive': The Fighting Franchise Characters We Most Want to See in the DLC

HIGH Hyperfast, hyperaggressive fighting in abundance. LOW Stage 9 Nagoriyuki is a crime against humanity. WTF The White House sure has some interesting quirks to its design. I’ve always had a soft spot for Guilty Gear — it’s a fighting series that has somehow failed to achieve mainstream success despite looking fantastic, having a great selection of interesting characters, a killer soundtrack and interesting, kinetic action. However, it’s also known as a series that’s impenetrable for anyone not willing to put in a lot of effort to learn its systems, so for this latest entry developer Arc System Works have attempted something pretty brave — they’ve made a concentrated effort to make their work more accessible, while also trying to ensure that it’s deep enough for diehard fans.