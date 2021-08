When it comes to VW and America, it feels like the car enthusiast gets screwed, like the Golf R Estate. However, this time the crossover crowd hurt themselves. The best cheap new car that Americans had is going away, and we have no one to blame but, well, everyone who kept buying sensible crossover SUVs like the Honda CR-V or Hyundai Santa Fe. Earlier this year, Volkswagen announced that the next Golf generation, the Mk8, would only come in the more expensive hot options for Americans. That means the plain Volkswagen Golf is banished from our shores.