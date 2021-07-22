NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
A coronavirus outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff members could result in a forfeit this season, the NFL announced Thursday in a memo to teams. In the memo obtained by the Globe, the league outlined its operating principles regarding the coronavirus for the upcoming season and included the following sentence in bold: “We do not anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season.”www.bostonglobe.com
