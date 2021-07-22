Sheriff: Tow truck driving robber arrested

Left: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said this was the truck a suspect drove to rob a home. (Courtesy photo) Right: Natividad Ledezma Barrios

A man accused of using a company tow truck to rob a Brownsville home has been arrested.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza posted on Twitter that investigators arrested Natividad Ledezma Barrios and charged him with aggravated robbery.

Garza says the suspect, who is a driver for a local wrecker service, was on the job on Tuesday, July 20, when he drove a Dodge Ram tow truck to the home and robbed the place with two other men. They are also accused of discharging a weapon.

Ledezma Barrios is being held behind bars. The two other suspects are still on the loose.

