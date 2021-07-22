Cancel
Brownsville, TX

Sheriff: Tow truck driving robber arrested

Posted by 
The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gV35Y_0b4yrIOQ00
Left: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said this was the truck a suspect drove to rob a home. (Courtesy photo) Right: Natividad Ledezma Barrios

A man accused of using a company tow truck to rob a Brownsville home has been arrested.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza posted on Twitter that investigators arrested Natividad Ledezma Barrios and charged him with aggravated robbery.

Garza says the suspect, who is a driver for a local wrecker service, was on the job on Tuesday, July 20, when he drove a Dodge Ram tow truck to the home and robbed the place with two other men. They are also accused of discharging a weapon.

Ledezma Barrios is being held behind bars. The two other suspects are still on the loose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jikgJ_0b4yrIOQ00
(Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdBxe_0b4yrIOQ00
(Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com

The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
