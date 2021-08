Over the course of the last year, audiences of all ages, cooped up in their homes during the pandemic, fell in love with the AppleTV+ breakout hit Ted Lasso. The series is an unexpectedly heartwarming sports comedy centering on titular hero Ted Lasso, played by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis. Ted, a lovable U.S. football coach is thrown into the deep end when he accepts a position as a European football coach in England for the struggling Premier League team A.F.C. Richmond. Ted is not welcomed into the organization with open arms, as the team is understandably hesitant to welcome a completely inexperienced American as their coach. After all, how could they trust someone that says tea tastes like “hot brown water”?