‘Battlefield Portal’ Trailer Reveals Players Can Create Their Own Rules of War

By Marcos Melendez
Collider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 will be weaponizing nostalgia in the most inventive way possible with the introduction of Battlefield Portal, a community-driven platform that will allow players to revisit familiar settings from previous games on their own terms. If the mayhem-filled official trailer is anything to go by, Portal may be the biggest step towards delivering a truly new and innovative era of Battlefield.

collider.com

