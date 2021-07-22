Common Ground Alliance Releases Newest Edition of Best Practices Guide
The Best Practices Guide 18.0 provides guidance for damage prevention safety and includes new practices that reflect advancements in technology. WASHINGTON (July 22, 2021) – Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national nonprofit trade association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, today released the Best Practices Guide 18.0, the newest edition of the preeminent resource in underground damage prevention. Since the establishment of CGA in 2001, the Best Practices have been regarded as the trusted guide to protect vital underground infrastructure and improve safety during excavation activities conducted in the vicinity of existing underground facilities.gisuser.com
