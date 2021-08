Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City on Sunday with a face mask secured tightly in place—but the rest of her outfit was far less restrictive. After a whirlwind July that took her across the globe—including to the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet and the front row of couture shows in Paris—Hadid was back at HQ in Manhattan on the first day on August. Continuing her knack for referencing turn of the century fashion, the model was spotted in a matching, flowy two-piece set that looked like an elevated version of something out of a ‘90s Delia’s catalog. The model wasn’t spotted wearing headphones, but the outfit looks like it should be accompanied by a soundtrack of The Smashing Pumpkins or Veruca Salt.