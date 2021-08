What used to be reserved for the wealthy, is now trickling down to a wider audience. A new wave of personal shoppers – or self-titled ‘sourcers’ - are making archival designer pieces and sold-out treasures available to anyone who inquires. Depending on the desired item, their help can be hired for various amounts, usually around ten per cent of the original retail price. Pioneer of the democratised style sleuths is Australian Gabriel Waller, who tracked down a 2017 Céline coat by Phoebe Philo for model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in early 2019. The fashion ‘sourcer’ has since risen to stardom herself, after her client shared a message of gratitude on Instagram, and she has attracted new business from Hailey Bieber, Lily Aldridge and Chiara Ferragni.