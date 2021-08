“We are so happy!”, Was the first reaction of Rosario Oliva, the cultural officer of the Ankash region. UNESCO It is on the World Heritage List the Sangilo Archaeological Complex and Astronomical Observatory, located in the coastal and desert province of Cosma, about 300 kilometers north of Lima, which has been plagued by illegal crops during epidemics. According to the investigations of archaeologist Evan Kessi, the main promoter for the listing of Sangilo World Heritage, The ancient Peruvians made astronomical observations there 2,000 years ago and built a complex to worship the sun, the main deity of the pre-Hispanic world.