Texas unemployment beneficiaries plummet in July after end of federal pandemic aid

By Chris Mathews
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 12 days ago
"The state has made fewer people eligible for benefits and dropped an extra $300 per week in benefits. The expectation is that this will spur more job-seeking among unemployed Texans as demand for labor improves."

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

